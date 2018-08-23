'I Would Like to Stay': Loaned Out West Ham Midfielder Hoping to Make Move Permanent

Edimilson Fernandes has revealed that he's open to leaving West Ham on a permanent deal, having joined Serie A Fiorentina on loan for the 2018/19 campaign.

The 22-year-old moved to the Hammers from Swiss side FC Sion in 2016 for an estimated fee of £5.5m, making 42 appearances in the Premier League over the past two seasons in a variety of positions across the midfield.

New West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, however, has deemed the Swiss international surplus to requirements for this season, thus sanctioning his loan move to La Viola, with Fernandes revealing in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb that he's open to sealing a permanent switch to Italy.

He said: "I'm here on loan, but I want to work hard even if it is only for a year. I would like to stay."

Fiorentina were set to start their Serie A campaign with an away trip to Sampdoria last weekend, although that was postponed following the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa, where the home side are based.

Instead, Fernandes and the rest of his Fiorentina teammates will get their domestic season underway this coming weekend with a home game against Chievo Verona.

West Ham meanwhile have endured a dreadful start to their Premier League season in the absence of Fernandes, as a number of new signings, some for big money, continue to settle.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Pellegrini's side are without a point from their opening two games in the league as they sit 19th in the table, but will hope their fortunes can change when this visit Arsenal this weekend.