'It's Down to Me to Prove a Point to Arsenal': Fans React to Wilshere's Statement

New West Ham signing Jack Wilshere is looking forward to this weekend's clash against his former club Arsenal, claiming that he will show the Gunners that they made a mistake in getting rid of him. Arsenal supporters, however, are not impressed.

Wilshere made his debut for Arsenal as a teenager back in 2010, and the Gunners were very much looking forward to shaping a new English talent. The excitement over the midfielder in north London has gradually lessened in recent years, dividing Arsenal fans' opinions: some believed he still had time to become a club legend, others were demoralised by his constant injuries.

In July, Wilshere joined West Ham on a free transfer, withdrawing officially from Arsenal after ten years of ups and downs at the Emirates.

In his departing statement, the 26-year-old revealed that the Gunners had indeed offered him a new contract but boss Unai Emery then told him that his playing time would be reduced.

After a frustrating Premier League campaign on loan at Bournemouth during the 2016/17 season, tormented by another serious injury, and with just a goal in Wenger's last year at the club, Wilshere's new adventure at West Ham has not gotten off to an electrifying start.

Following their defeats to Liverpool and Bournemouth in the opening two games of the season, the midfielder is determined to step up and change his team's fortunes this weekend. The fact that it is going to be against his former club is just an incentive to do even better.

"It’s down to me to prove a point to Arsenal that they were wrong to get rid of me," Wilshere said via the Hammers' official website.

And Arsenal fans have definitely had something to say...

Jack Wilshere looking forward to Emirates return with West Ham: https://t.co/q1WgsuILzv pic.twitter.com/BFLgcvUbY1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2018





He literally turned down a new deal — datguycizz (@ciaren_ryan) August 22, 2018





You are the one who decided to leave Arsenal and you are going to face the 19 year old kid on Saturday. — JE SUIS MESUT OZIL (@Alleza_Alleza) August 22, 2018





Arsenal didn’t get rid of Jack, Jack left of his own accord as he wasn’t up for the fight for his position in the team — Dave Robins 🇬🇧 (@EmeryGunners) August 22, 2018





They didn’t get rid of you 😂 you turned down a new deal because you wouldn’t fight for you place in the team what a complete L — George (@georgeafc98) August 22, 2018





*goes off injured in the 8th minute — Luke Harvey (@thelukeharvey) August 22, 2018



