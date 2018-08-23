'It's Down to Me to Prove a Point to Arsenal': Fans React to Wilshere's Statement

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

New West Ham signing Jack Wilshere is looking forward to this weekend's clash against his former club Arsenal, claiming that he will show the Gunners that they made a mistake in getting rid of him. Arsenal supporters, however, are not impressed.

Wilshere made his debut for Arsenal as a teenager back in 2010, and the Gunners were very much looking forward to shaping a new English talent. The excitement over the midfielder in north London has gradually lessened in recent years, dividing Arsenal fans' opinions: some believed he still had time to become a club legend, others were demoralised by his constant injuries.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

In July, Wilshere joined West Ham on a free transfer, withdrawing officially from Arsenal after ten years of ups and downs at the Emirates.

In his departing statement, the 26-year-old revealed that the Gunners had indeed offered him a new contract but boss Unai Emery then told him that his playing time would be reduced.

After a frustrating Premier League campaign on loan at Bournemouth during the 2016/17 season, tormented by another serious injury, and with just a goal in Wenger's last year at the club, Wilshere's new adventure at West Ham has not gotten off to an electrifying start.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Following their defeats to Liverpool and Bournemouth in the opening two games of the season, the midfielder is determined to step up and change his team's fortunes this weekend. The fact that it is going to be against his former club is just an incentive to do even better. 

"It’s down to me to prove a point to Arsenal that they were wrong to get rid of me," Wilshere said via the Hammers' official website.

And Arsenal fans have definitely had something to say...







You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)