Journalist Predicts When Liverpool Summer Signing Fabinho Will Make Premier League Debut

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has so far kept new signing Fabinho out of the firing line as he adapts to life at Anfield.

The Brazilian midfielder was an unused substitute in the Reds' 4-0 win over West Ham on the opening weekend, and didn't even make the bench for the trip to Crystal Palace on Monday.

But the former Monaco man could be set to make his debut in English football when Liverpool host Brighton this Saturday. Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo claims that it would be "no surprise" if Fabinho was included in the starting XI.


Although Klopp has thrown new signings such as Naby Keita and Alisson straight into first team action, he has a history of keeping players back while they adapt to their new surroundings and teammates.

Last season, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was usually deployed an impact substitute to start with, and not until late November did he start consecutive games for Liverpool.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

On paper, a home match against Brighton may be an ideal situation for Fabinho to make his debut. Liverpool made light work of the Seagulls on the final day of last season, winning 4-0.

However, the performance of Chris Hughton's side in victory over Manchester United last week means that they should not be discounted, and the pressing approach they showed in that game could provide an early taste of the intensity of English football for Fabinho.

Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum trained away from the main group at Melwood on Tuesday. Wijnaldum is the most likely player to make way for Fabinho.

