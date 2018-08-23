Jurgen Klopp Claims English Football Must Ease Fixture Congestion to Improve Standards

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Jurgen Klopp believes that English football must find a way to ease fixture congestion if English teams are to produce a standard of football that can rival their continental rivals.

Klopp's Liverpool were kept busy in the second half of last season by their progress to the final of the Champions League, coupled with their fight for a place in the top four. Klopp has previously stressed his concern with how many matches English clubs play.

The Reds manager believes that a lighter fixture schedule, with occasional weekends off, would be beneficial to everyone.

Jason Miller/GettyImages

"It is a fact that this league is the hardest and most intense in the world," Klopp told Sport1. "It's just a collection of games, with two cup competitions. The big clubs are international.

"Nobody gives away a single game. Once you call the national coach and say, 'Hey, leave the player at home' - it's like you do not know what to do.

"That's the problem. Too many games do not help anyone. If we had fewer games overall, the level of football would be dramatically better again.

"At some point you have to say that we can do a weekend without football. This screw must not be over-tightened, otherwise it is difficult. But that seems to be remembered by few people. Football can still develop much further."

Klopp's suggestion of a weekend off will be fulfilled from the 2019-20 season onwards, when the Premier League will fall in line with much of Europe by introducing a winter break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)