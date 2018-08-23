Leicester Targeting Liverpool Game in September for Summer Signing to Make Debut

Leicester have targeted their Premier League home fixture against Liverpool on September 1 as the game that Caglar Soyuncu could make his debut for the club.

According to media outlet TurkishFootball, the 22-year-old will be considered for selection by manager Claude Puel from September onwards after arriving on deadline day from SC Freiburg with a slight injury.

Yeni formama kavuştuğum ve @LCFC ailesine katıldığım için çok mutluyum. Taraftarımızla King Power Stadium'da tanışmak için sabırsızlanıyorum! 🦊 💪



I am really happy to join @LCFC family. I can’t wait for my debut in front of our fans at King Power Stadium! 🦊 💪 pic.twitter.com/nBzIRxQ300 — Çağlar Söyüncü (@Syncaglar) August 17, 2018

The article also claims that it's unlikely that the defender will start the game against Jurgen Klopp's side, and will instead be introduced from the bench to get his first taste of Premier League football.

Soyuncu's move took longer than expected to go through, with the acquisition of a work permit for the Turkish international delaying the transfer, although the Foxes did eventually get the highly-rated centre back, parting with £20m in order to do so.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Despite being only 22 years old, Soyuncu already has a decent amount of experience under his belt, making over 50 Bundesliga appearances during his time in Germany prior to his move to Leicester, while he's also represented the Turkish national team on 16 occasions.

Set to don the number four shirt when he makes his debut, Soyuncu is a defender with a lot of promise, and could be a permanent fixture at the heart of the Leicester defence for years to come.

Claude Puel's side have impressed in the early stages of the season so far, as they currently sit eighth in the table following a 2-0 win against Wolves in their first game home game of the campaign.