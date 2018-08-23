Leicester Targeting Liverpool Game in September for Summer Signing to Make Debut

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Leicester have targeted their Premier League home fixture against Liverpool on September 1 as the game that Caglar Soyuncu could make his debut for the club. 

According to media outlet TurkishFootball, the 22-year-old will be considered for selection by manager Claude Puel from September onwards after arriving on deadline day from SC Freiburg with a slight injury.

The article also claims that it's unlikely that the defender will start the game against Jurgen Klopp's side, and will instead be introduced from the bench to get his first taste of Premier League football. 

Soyuncu's move took longer than expected to go through, with the acquisition of a work permit for the Turkish international delaying the transfer, although the Foxes did eventually get the highly-rated centre back, parting with £20m in order to do so. 

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Despite being only 22 years old, Soyuncu already has a decent amount of experience under his belt, making over 50 Bundesliga appearances during his time in Germany prior to his move to Leicester, while he's also represented the Turkish national team on 16 occasions. 

Set to don the number four shirt when he makes his debut, Soyuncu is a defender with a lot of promise, and could be a permanent fixture at the heart of the Leicester defence for years to come. 

Claude Puel's side have impressed in the early stages of the season so far, as they currently sit eighth in the table following a 2-0 win against Wolves in their first game home game of the campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)