Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Express Concern Over Defender's Possible England Call-Up

Liverpool fans have had a lot to cheer about following the start to the new season, the latest being the form of young centre back Joe Gomez.

The 21-year-old has impressed alongside Virgil van Dijk, keeping clean sheets in both of the Reds' wins in the Premier League so far this season, with many believing he could earn a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming games against Spain and Switzerland.

For fans of Liverpool however, the news of a possible call-up have been met with the fear that he could pick up another injury on international duty, as he did against the Netherlands in March, potentially stunting the progress made this campaign.

Here's how Reds supporters have reacted on Twitter:

Great we all know what will happen 🙄 — Stacey Peaks TT 30 (@GbArmy) August 21, 2018

Will come back injured 100% — Umar Shodiev (@UmarShodiev) August 21, 2018

And he’ll get injured... then Lovren will return and Gomez won’t get another chance 😒 — mila (@mila_lfc) August 21, 2018

Groan!... hope he doesn't get injured😵 — Errol Johnson (@ErrolJohnson18) August 21, 2018

Well we all know what that means.......injured within 5 mins and out for 6 weeks. — Rich (@Richard00160) August 21, 2018

Hmmmm, injury incoming and we'll be back to square one — Kwaku Klopp (@kwakuTuah) August 21, 2018

The injury Gomez sustained against the Dutch later required surgery, meaning the defender missed both the Champions League final in May and the World Cup, which is why Liverpool's fans are so hesitant for the former Charlton man to be called up.

Gomez has taken the chance given to him this season from Jurgen Klopp due to the injuries to Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, with BBC pundit Martin Keown one of many voicing their praise for his performances so far.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He will look to line up for the Reds once again this weekend as they look to to make it three wins from three against Brighton in the late kick off on Saturday, and keep a third consecutive clean sheet in the process as they look to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.