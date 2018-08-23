Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Express Concern Over Defender's Possible England Call-Up

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Liverpool fans have had a lot to cheer about following the start to the new season, the latest being the form of young centre back Joe Gomez. 

The 21-year-old has impressed alongside Virgil van Dijk, keeping clean sheets in both of the Reds' wins in the Premier League so far this season, with many believing he could earn a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming games against Spain and Switzerland. 

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

For fans of Liverpool however, the news of a possible call-up have been met with the fear that he could pick up another injury on international duty, as he did against the Netherlands in March, potentially stunting the progress made this campaign.

Here's how Reds supporters have reacted on Twitter:

The injury Gomez sustained against the Dutch later required surgery, meaning the defender missed both the Champions League final in May and the World Cup, which is why Liverpool's fans are so hesitant for the former Charlton man to be called up.

Gomez has taken the chance given to him this season from Jurgen Klopp due to the injuries to Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, with BBC pundit Martin Keown one of many voicing their praise for his performances so far. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He will look to line up for the Reds once again this weekend as they look to to make it three wins from three against Brighton in the late kick off on Saturday, and keep a third consecutive clean sheet in the process as they look to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title. 

