Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Reveals Why He 'Copies' His Teammates' Goal Celebrations

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has revealed the reason why he copies his teammates' goal celebrations, after a number of fans spotted the Senegalese forward following Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho's lead when the Reds score a goal.

In an interview with Copa90, the former Southampton man discussed why he has mimicked the 'kung-fu kick' celebration, as well as the gun fingers, most commonly adopted by Firmino after the back of the net has been found.

However, it can now be revealed that Mane has been setting the tone all along, with his teammates actually copying his celebrations all this time.

Liverpool's number 10 said: "The fans deserve to know the truth. Firmino copies me, not me copying him!

"The kick was me. We try it in training. He scored and I was behind him, and he did it. The dance with Philippe and Bobby was mine too!"

The camaraderie within the Reds' ranks is refreshing to see, and is clearly working wonders out on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp's men have had a perfect start to their Premier League campaign, racking up six points from two games, whilst scoring six times and conceding none.

Their start has been a team effort, but Mane can't help but catch the eye given his excellent start with three goals in two games.

He is not just leading the Liverpool goalscoring ranks, but also the choreography behind the Reds' post goal antics.

Whether it be an awkward looking dance with Firmino and ex-Red Coutinho, the aforementioned 'kung-fu' kick, or the gun fingers, it seems that Mane has in fact been the creater of these celebrations.

Mane and Firmino get another chance to show the world one of their crazy celebrations when Liverpool host Brighton this weekend at Anfield.