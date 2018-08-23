Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Reveals Why He 'Copies' His Teammates' Goal Celebrations

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has revealed the reason why he copies his teammates' goal celebrations, after a number of fans spotted the Senegalese forward following Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho's lead when the Reds score a goal. 

In an interview with Copa90, the former Southampton man discussed why he has mimicked the 'kung-fu kick' celebration, as well as the gun fingers, most commonly adopted by Firmino after the back of the net has been found. 

However, it can now be revealed that Mane has been setting the tone all along, with his teammates actually copying his celebrations all this time. 

Liverpool's number 10 said: "The fans deserve to know the truth. Firmino copies me, not me copying him!

"The kick was me. We try it in training. He scored and I was behind him, and he did it. The dance with Philippe and Bobby was mine too!"

The camaraderie within the Reds' ranks is refreshing to see, and is clearly working wonders out on the pitch. 

Jurgen Klopp's men have had a perfect start to their Premier League campaign, racking up six points from two games, whilst scoring six times and conceding none. 

Their start has been a team effort, but Mane can't help but catch the eye given his excellent start with three goals in two games. 

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

He is not just leading the Liverpool goalscoring ranks, but also the choreography behind the Reds' post goal antics. 

Whether it be an awkward looking dance with Firmino and ex-Red Coutinho, the aforementioned 'kung-fu' kick, or the gun fingers, it seems that Mane has in fact been the creater of these celebrations. 

Mane and Firmino get another chance to show the world one of their crazy celebrations when Liverpool host Brighton this weekend at Anfield. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)