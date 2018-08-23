Man Utd Welcome Two Key Men Back to Training as Both Aim to Be Fit for Spurs Clash

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Coming off a disappointing loss to Brighton last weekend, Manchester United will look to get back on the right track when they host Tottenham at Old Trafford this Monday - and the Red Devils will be buoyed by the news that Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia have returned to training. 


The duo left Man Utd's preseason tour of the U.S. early due to injury problems, but the Mirror report that both players could face Spurs on Monday.

The return of Matic (who had abdominal surgery in the U.S.) and last season's captain Valencia couldn't have come at a better time for Jose Mourinho, with the United manager under increasing scrutiny due to his team's performance at the Amex Stadium, as well as his fractious relationship with Manchester United's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward. 


Matic in particular will be a welcome arrival, as the Serbian was a stalwart for United last season, featuring in 36 league matches and providing a physical presence in the middle of the park (making 70 tackles and 64 interceptions) that has been sorely lacking in the early stages of this season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In addition, defender Marcos Rojo and summer signing Diogo Dalot could both join the squad in the coming weeks - with Rojo out of action since the World Cup and Dalot recovering from knee surgery this summer. 


However it's not all good news on the injury front for the Red Devils, as Alexis Sanchez - who missed the match against Brighton with an unspecified injury - is unlikely to be fit for Monday's match.  

Still, Matic and Valencia will be a sight for sore eyes when and if they enter the pitch against Spurs on Monday, as United, at the moment, are in desperate need of some good news.

More Soccer

