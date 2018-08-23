QPR Complete the Signing of Israeli International Tomer Hemed on a Season-Long Loan From Brighton

Queens Park Rangers have today completed the signing of Tomer Hemed on a season-long loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

As announced on the club's official website, the Israeli international will team up with Steve McClaren at Loftus Road for the entirety of the 2018/19 season.

Hemed scored 30 goals for the Seagulls during his two-year stint in the Championship after arriving at the Amex from Spanish side Almeria in 2015, before helping his side to automatic promotion in 2017.

Speaking on his move to the R's, Hemed said: “I know the reason I am here.





“I’ve good experience at this level. I scored goals in the Championship for Brighton, so I know how to do it.

“I came here to score goals but also to create chances for others and be a big factor in the attacking side of the game.

“I’ve done good things with Brighton and I can use my character to show that, even though it has been a bad period for QPR, we can do better every week.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

“Of course I have to score goals, but if I can give a bit more confidence to the players after a difficult start, then I’m sure after one or two good games we can do good things together.”

Rangers boss McClaren, who has overseen a terrible start to the season, said: “I’m delighted to bring Tomer to the club.





"We’ve come across each other a few times during his time at Brighton in the Championship. He’s experienced and knows how to score goals - he’s a team player and a leader.

“He wants to come here not only to score goals for QPR, but help the team in terms of being a leader, too.

✍️ BREAKING: Tomer Hemed has joined @QPR on a season-long loan deal.



Good luck for the rest of the season @tomerhemed10! #BHAFC 🔵⚪️



Read ➡️ https://t.co/rjQn6pdmmd pic.twitter.com/s8AjQwD1q2 — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 23, 2018

“The most-important thing for him is to score goals. He’s dropped down from the Premier League and he has come to us because he wants to play. He demands much of himself and much of his team-mates, as well.

“We are hoping he comes in and ups the level of our game.”

Hemed will wear the number 16 shirt at Loftus Road this season and could make his debut for the club this Saturday against Wigan Athletic.