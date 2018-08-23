Real Madrid Turn Attentions to Former Liverpool Flop After Rodrigo Pursuit Breaks Down

Real Madrid will focus their efforts on signing Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas, having been put off by Valencia's asking price for his Spanish international colleague Rodrigo.

Julen Lopetegui, who named both men in his Spain squad for the World Cup before resigning prior to the tournament, originally wanted to sign Rodrigo but his €120m valuation proved too steep.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to El Chiringuito, he will instead turn to Aspas, who is best known to English football fans for his brief and highly forgettable spell at Liverpool in the 2013/14 season.

His only goal in English football came against Oldham in the FA Cup, and he is best remembered for taking one of the worst corner kicks of all time in a match against Chelsea.

Aspas left Liverpool to join Valencia in 2014 and fared slightly better there, but his career really got back on the right track when he returned to Celta Vigo the following year.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Back at the club where his career began, Aspas has scored 67 goals in three seasons with Celta and has also scored six goals in 13 international appearances, the most recent of which came against Morocco at the World Cup.

His consistency has caught the attention of Lopetegui and at a reported price of just €40m, he is significantly more affordable than Rodrigo.





Valencia are also interested in the 31-year-old, who has stated that he is happy to continue at Celta Vigo. An approach from a giant of Spanish football, particularly one managed by his former national manager, could be enough to turn his head though.