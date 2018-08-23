Real Madrid Turn Attentions to Former Liverpool Flop After Rodrigo Pursuit Breaks Down

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Real Madrid will focus their efforts on signing Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas, having been put off by Valencia's asking price for his Spanish international colleague Rodrigo.

Julen Lopetegui, who named both men in his Spain squad for the World Cup before resigning prior to the tournament, originally wanted to sign Rodrigo but his €120m valuation proved too steep.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to El Chiringuito, he will instead turn to Aspas, who is best known to English football fans for his brief and highly forgettable spell at Liverpool in the 2013/14 season. 

His only goal in English football came against Oldham in the FA Cup, and he is best remembered for taking one of the worst corner kicks of all time in a match against Chelsea.

Aspas left Liverpool to join Valencia in 2014 and fared slightly better there, but his career really got back on the right track when he returned to Celta Vigo the following year.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Back at the club where his career began, Aspas has scored 67 goals in three seasons with Celta and has also scored six goals in 13 international appearances, the most recent of which came against Morocco at the World Cup.

His consistency has caught the attention of Lopetegui and at a reported price of just €40m, he is significantly more affordable than Rodrigo.


Valencia are also interested in the 31-year-old, who has stated that he is happy to continue at Celta Vigo. An approach from a giant of Spanish football, particularly one managed by his former national manager, could be enough to turn his head though.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)