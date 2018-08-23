Ruben Loftus-Cheek Seeking Assurances Over Playing Time Before European Transfer Window Closes

Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek is seeking assurances over his game time at Stamford Bridge after being left out of the squad to face Arsenal.

According to the Mirror, the 22-year-old, who starred at the World Cup with England, is hoping for some clarity regarding his position at the club from new boss Maurizio Sarri.

With Sarri so clear at the weekend that he's struggling to make space for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, why wouldn't the lad look for loan move? Sorry to say a familiar pattern emerging here. A talented and able player, but one for whom successive Chelsea bosses have failed to find a role. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) August 21, 2018

After appearing as a substitute against Huddersfield on the opening weekend, the England international was left out all together against the Gunners last week, leaving the midfielder confused at his role.

Loftus-Cheek can still go out on loan to clubs in Spain, Germany and France, whose transfer windows don't close until the 31st August.

The Blues want their academy graduate to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge and reassess his situation in January, but the midfielder is keen to play regularly having come on leaps and bounds playing week in week out with Crystal Palace last season.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Loftus-Cheek made 24 appearances for the Eagles last season, with his showings impressing Gareth Southgate enough for him to make the Three Lions' World Cup squad.

Despite being in his strongest position yet in terms of negotiating a move, Chelsea don't look to be budging on their stance, insisting on the midfielder staying put as the squad expects to be tested by a demanding Europa League campaign.

Loftus-Cheek even cut short his holiday this summer, returning to Chelsea training early as he sought to impress Sarri.

However, despite talks with the Italian and his assistant Gianfranco Zola, the 22-year-old's future looks bleak having lost his place on the bench to new boy Mateo Kovacic.

Even in the Community Shield game against Manchester City, Willian found himself on the bench ahead of Loftus-Cheek despite turning up for training a week later than the Englishman.