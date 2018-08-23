'Sunderland Till I Die' to Launch on Netflix as Black Cats Star in Fly-on-the-Wall Series

Following in the footsteps of Manchester City and Juventus, Sunderland are the latest football club to feature in their own documentary series following the announcement that 'Sunderland Till I Die' will air on Netflix on 4th December 2018.

Fulwell73 is the production company behind it and has numerous famous titles in its catalogue, including Phenoms, I Am Bolt, The Class of '92, Carpool Karaoke, and The Late Late Show.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Netflix eight-part series focuses on the 'unfailing passion of this UK Northern town for its beloved football club' during the 2017/18 season following relegation from the Premier League.

The 'fly-on-the-wall' production boasts 'unprecedented access' and will include feature interviews with management, players and fans as the Black Cats crashed through the Championship and into the third tier of English football for the first time since 1988.

"Sunderland Till I Die is a deeply personal series for us at Fulwell - we named our company after the club, it's where our family is from, and we are still and will always be passionate fans of Sunderland Football Club," said executive producer Leo Pearlman.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"It was always a dream to follow our club through the highs and lows of a season and although this past year didn't give us the success we all craved, we do believe through this story we've been able to show the unique relationship every fan has with the club they love and follow, no matter what the circumstances," he added.

"This series captures the drama and heartbreak that the club experienced last season, told through the eyes of the management, players and most importantly Sunderland's incredible fans. We hope audiences all across the globe will recognise something in this universal tale of strength in the face of adversity and fall in love with the characters as we have."