'Sunderland Till I Die' to Launch on Netflix as Black Cats Star in Fly-on-the-Wall Series

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Following in the footsteps of Manchester City and Juventus, Sunderland are the latest football club to feature in their own documentary series following the announcement that 'Sunderland Till I Die' will air on Netflix on 4th December 2018.

Fulwell73 is the production company behind it and has numerous famous titles in its catalogue, including Phenoms, I Am Bolt, The Class of '92, Carpool Karaoke, and The Late Late Show.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Netflix eight-part series focuses on the 'unfailing passion of this UK Northern town for its beloved football club' during the 2017/18 season following relegation from the Premier League.

The 'fly-on-the-wall' production boasts 'unprecedented access' and will include feature interviews with management, players and fans as the Black Cats crashed through the Championship and into the third tier of English football for the first time since 1988.

"Sunderland Till I Die is a deeply personal series for us at Fulwell - we named our company after the club, it's where our family is from, and we are still and will always be passionate fans of Sunderland Football Club," said executive producer Leo Pearlman.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"It was always a dream to follow our club through the highs and lows of a season and although this past year didn't give us the success we all craved, we do believe through this story we've been able to show the unique relationship every fan has with the club they love and follow, no matter what the circumstances," he added.

"This series captures the drama and heartbreak that the club experienced last season, told through the eyes of the management, players and most importantly Sunderland's incredible fans. We hope audiences all across the globe will recognise something in this universal tale of strength in the face of adversity and fall in love with the characters as we have."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)