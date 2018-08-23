Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Excited as Fan Favourite Returns After Lengthy Injury Layoff

After a lengthy period on the sidelines, Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited about the return of young midfielder Harry Winks.

With zero new signings this summer and an extended Wembley stay, this is a bit of good news for the Lilywhites' faithful. The midfielder made his return during Tottenham Hotspurs' 3-1 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Fingers crossed for this young man. We ALL really want him to do well. #COYS — Amos Hermens (@AmosHermens) August 22, 2018

Excited is an understatement — Hols (@HollieAgombar) August 22, 2018

With two wins in their first two games, Spurs now face a testing match against Manchester United.

Impressing during the first half of last season, the Englishman made 25 appearances before an injury curtailed his term. Now back in full training, supporters hope he could be the man to give them that something extra.

Brilliant news...could be the creative...killer pass playing midfielder that spurs have missed since modric and England since Gazza…COYS — Edward Kent (@Dugiedomingo) August 22, 2018

Winksiesta 👐 — H U Khan (@Huk06) August 22, 2018

It seems the 22-year-old is a popular figure across the Tottenham Twittersphere, likely down to his relatable love of the club.

Being a supporter himself, Winks will know how important it is for the fans to see their club lift silverware this season. With Tottenham's last trophy being the 2007/08 League Cup, pressure is mounting on Mauricio Pochettino's side.

There would be no better welcome for the new White Hart Lane than to see a trophy arrive in its cabinet this season. Winks will hope his return can provide the team with a real impetus to kick on.