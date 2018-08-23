West Ham 'Consider' Re-Signing James Collins Just 3 Months After Releasing 'Ginge' by Email

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

West Ham United are being tipped to sensationally offer veteran centre-back James Collins a route back to the London Stadium just three months after informing the player affectionately known as 'Ginge' of his release from the club via email.

Collins was left unaware that he had been deemed surplus to requirements back in May until receiving an email on the matter, bringing an end to his second spell with the Hammers after more than 200 appearances over 10 years in total.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, he was spotted visiting the training ground earlier this month and a report from The Sun now claims that West Ham are considering offering him a new one-year contract to return and bolster a defensive unit that has shipped six goals in two games.

Winston Reid is currently sidelined with a knee injury, while Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbuena have started the season less than impressively in the back-to-back defeats so far.

£22m summer signing Issa Diop is yet to get off the bench and is vastly inexperienced at only 21 years of age, with even younger home grown teenager Declan Rice the only other available centre-back option at this time.

Collins, who celebrates his 35th birthday today (23rd August), has been without a club since his release by the Hammers and would be able to rejoin the club as the usual transfer window restrictions do not apply to unattached free agents.

After defeats against Liverpool and Bournemouth so far, West Ham's start to the season isn't getting any easier as next up for Manuel Pellegrini's side is a trip across London to face Arsenal.

