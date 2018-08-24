Arsenal Striker Revealed as Gunners' Top Speed Merchant as Player Stats are Leaked

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has leaked 'Max Speed' statistics which show that he has overtaken Hector Bellerin to become the Gunners' fastest player.

In a deleted Instagram post shared by the Mirror, Aubameyang posted the full list of player speed statistics as recorded during an Arsenal training session. The stats show 'Max Speed' and 'Percentage of Max Speed'.

Aubameyang comes top with a max speed of 10.01, some way clear of his closest competitor Bellerin, who clocks in at 9.63.

The Gabonese international poked fun at new teammate Matteo Guendouzi, whose percentage came in at 93% - only Danny Welbeck scored lower. "How are you 93? You can still make progress," Aubameyang wrote in a caption.

Mohamed Elneny and Lucas Torreira were the only players to register a lower speed than Guendouzi, with Torreira's 8.73 maximum being the lowest on the list.

The big surprises on the list are defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi. Neither is famed as a particularly pacy centre back but both proved that they are no slouches, placing 3rd and 5th respectively.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Mustafi, Torreira and Stephan Lichtsteiner are the only three players to register 100% of their max speed.

Despite his extra yard of pace, Aubameyang is yet to find the net so far this season, spurning a golden opportunity in last weekend's match at Chelsea.

Chelsea won the match 3-2, leaving Arsenal without a point from Unai Emery's first two matches in charge. The Gunners host West Ham on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)