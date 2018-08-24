Arsenal Striker Revealed as Gunners' Top Speed Merchant as Player Stats are Leaked

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has leaked 'Max Speed' statistics which show that he has overtaken Hector Bellerin to become the Gunners' fastest player.

In a deleted Instagram post shared by the Mirror, Aubameyang posted the full list of player speed statistics as recorded during an Arsenal training session. The stats show 'Max Speed' and 'Percentage of Max Speed'.

Aubameyang comes top with a max speed of 10.01, some way clear of his closest competitor Bellerin, who clocks in at 9.63.

The Gabonese international poked fun at new teammate Matteo Guendouzi, whose percentage came in at 93% - only Danny Welbeck scored lower. "How are you 93? You can still make progress," Aubameyang wrote in a caption.

Mohamed Elneny and Lucas Torreira were the only players to register a lower speed than Guendouzi, with Torreira's 8.73 maximum being the lowest on the list.

The big surprises on the list are defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi. Neither is famed as a particularly pacy centre back but both proved that they are no slouches, placing 3rd and 5th respectively.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Mustafi, Torreira and Stephan Lichtsteiner are the only three players to register 100% of their max speed.

Despite his extra yard of pace, Aubameyang is yet to find the net so far this season, spurning a golden opportunity in last weekend's match at Chelsea.

Chelsea won the match 3-2, leaving Arsenal without a point from Unai Emery's first two matches in charge. The Gunners host West Ham on Saturday.