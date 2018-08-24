Arturo Vidal Claims Bayern Would Have Won 2 Champions League Titles With VAR as He Eyes Barça Glory

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

New Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal claims he would have won two Champions League titles with former club Bayern Munich in recent seasons had VAR technology existed in the competition, instead watching Real Madrid conquer Europe at his expense.

Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual winners Real in 2017 and 2018 at the quarter final and semi final stage respectively, with both ties shrouded in controversy.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

As of this season, VAR is set to be used in the Champions League from the quarter finals onwards, but it has come too late for Vidal who seemingly still feels he has twice been denied what he believes should have been his.

"[With VAR] I would have won the last two Champion Leagues," the Chilean told Mundo Deportivo.

"Do not [speak to me about Madrid winning]," he added.

"It's right [to have VAR]. Now, after a goal it will be necessary to be cautious and wait a bit before celebrating. The feeling of having to stop is unusual, but clearly it will be fair for everyone."

Vidal is so far yet to win the Champions League in a career that has brought him much domestic success in Italy and Germany, with seven league titles and two national cups to his name.

He played in the 2015 final against his current club but was on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat as Barça completed an historic treble for the second time.

Now that he has joined the Catalans after leaving Bayern for around €20m in the summer, Vidal has his eyes firmly on winning it all.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"Win everything, that is the goal. That's what I came for," he said. "The Champion League [is the biggest target] but because this is a new team for me I would like to win the League as well.

"I know that Barcelona has won it many times, but I want to win it too. I want to win everything, because there are new titles for me, and my dream is to win the Champions League."

