Borussia Dortmund Suffer Injury Scare Ahead of Season Opener Against RB Leipzig

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund winger Marius Wolf is an injury doubt for his new side's Bundesliga opener against RB Leipzig on Sunday, after the 23-year-old was seen being stretchered out of training in a golf cart on Thursday. 

The midfielder is a new signing at Signal Iduna Park following his €5m move from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this summer, and was in line to make his BVB league debut over the weekend, but this has now been clouded in serious doubt following a suspected ankle injury.

However, despite these fitness fears, the club have come out and reported that the injury is "not so serious" and that Wolf is "still an option" to play against Leipzig on Sunday. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

Should the winger play, fans will be very excited to see their new man at the Westfalenstadion after impressing in their 2-1 extra-time win over Greuther Furth in the German Cup last week. 

Wolf started his career at 1860 Munich, representing the German capital club in the country's second division before joining Hannover 96 in January 2016. However, it was for Eintracht Frankfurt where he made his name in Germany's top-flight, and made 28 league appearances for the Eagles last season, scoring five times.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

He also received a German Cup winners' medal earlier this year after Frankfurt surprise 3-1 cup final win over Bayern Munich back in May. He has now joined Lucien Favre's BVB side and will compete alongside the likes Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic for a Dortmund starting spot. 

