Burnley Fan Stabbed & Four Others Injured In Greece Ahead of Europa League Defeat

A Burnley fan was stabbed, and four others were left injured outside Olympiakos' Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium ahead of their Europa League clash, the club has confirmed.





More than 900 Clarets supporters travelled to Piraeus in Greece for their first leg 3-1 defeat on Thursday night, with the club offering transport to and from the ground to avoid such incidents.

Burnley arrived in Athens pic.twitter.com/6pTTP5ErpU — Ben (@B_Tomlinson_) August 22, 2018

However, according to a statement via the north west outfit's official website, despite the majority of the travelling fans being "impeccably behaved", five were left injured ahead of kick-off.





"The vast majority were once again impeccably behaved with the coaching operation to transport supporters to the ground put in place by the club again a great success, as it was in the previous round in Istanbul," the statement read.

Travelling Supporters: Club Statement: Updatedhttps://t.co/fEh8XYMC6p — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 24, 2018

"However, five of our supporters were unfortunately injured - including a person who received a stab wound to the leg - and received medical attention at the stadium.

"Those injured all travelled independently to the stadium, outside the organised travel operation.

"Burnley Football Club is working closely with Olympiakos and the local Greek police to investigate these incidents."

Burnley's directors have bought all the Burnley fans who are at the club meeting point in Athens a beer for making the long journey! ✈️



Nice little gesture from the club! 👏#TwitterClarets pic.twitter.com/6FgATio3nE — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) August 23, 2018

The statement went on to add that Greek police arrested 22 Burnley fans for drunk and disorderly behaviour; however, were released on Thursday night without charge.

The Clarets now face a tough test to secure passage into the group stages of the competition, with a two-goal deficit standing in the way after a first half Chris Wood penalty was not enough to stop Olympiakos taking the advantage.

Full time: Olympiakos 3 Burnley 1.

Back to Turf Moor next week. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 23, 2018

The second leg of the tie will be played at Turf Moor on August 30 - the same day both the Europa League and Champions League group draws are made in Monaco.