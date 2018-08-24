Guardiola Blocks Besiktas Attempt to Loan Versatile Man City Midfielder Ahead of European Deadline

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly intervened personally to stop Turkish side Besiktas from completing a loan move for midfielder Fabian Delph.

According to the Starsport, Besiktas remain keen to add to their squad before the European transfer deadline next week and are interested in bringing 28-year-old midfielder Delph to Turkey.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, Guardiola is determined to retain the services of Delph this season despite increased competition within City's ranks, having been impressed by the midfielder's work rate and versatility last season.

Delph played a surprisingly integral role in City's title-winning campaign last season, spending much of the year playing as an auxiliary left-back following an injury to Benjamin Mendy which kept the Frenchman out all season.

Delph's form earned him an England recall from manager Gareth Southgate and he was a part of the 23-man squad which travelled to the World Cup in Russia this summer, though he played a fairly limited role during the tournament.

VI-Images/GettyImages

With Mendy now fully fit and playing a starring role in City's first two league games of the season, it seems likely that Delph will have a more limited role to play this year for the club. Nevertheless, Guardiola remains a fan of the England international and will look to keep Delph around as an option.

Besiktas are set to have more luck in their pursuit of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, having reportedly agreed a deal to take the goalkeeper on loan for the season. Karius has seemingly lost his place in Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven to new signing Alisson and is in need of a move to rebuild his confidence after his mistakes in the Champions League final in May.

