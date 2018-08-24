Huddersfield Fans React as Terriers Prepare to Loan Dutch Winger to Middlesbrough

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan as a replacement for Adama Traore, according to the Sun.

Van La Parra has been a regular for the Terriers over the last two seasons, making 80 appearances across a memorable couple of campaigns at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Dutchman was a key player as Huddersfield were promoted to the Premier League for the first time ever in 2016/17, before maintaining their top-flight status against all odds last season.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

But van La Parra has been left on the bench for both of Huddersfield's fixtures so far this season, and with so much competition for his place in the team it seems his days at the club may be numbered.

Elias Kachunga, Alex Pritchard and Abdelhamid Sabiri are all capable of playing in Van La Parra's position, as are new signings Adama Diakhaby, Isaac Mbenza and Ramadan Sobhi.

However, some Huddersfield fans believe that it is the wrong decision to let van La Parra leave the club.


Van La Parra's three goals last season earned Huddersfield four points, without which they would have been relegated.

The Terriers are once again favourites for the drop this season, and they are currently bottom of the Premier League after heavy defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)