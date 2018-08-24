Huddersfield Fans React as Terriers Prepare to Loan Dutch Winger to Middlesbrough

Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan as a replacement for Adama Traore, according to the Sun.

Van La Parra has been a regular for the Terriers over the last two seasons, making 80 appearances across a memorable couple of campaigns at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Dutchman was a key player as Huddersfield were promoted to the Premier League for the first time ever in 2016/17, before maintaining their top-flight status against all odds last season.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

But van La Parra has been left on the bench for both of Huddersfield's fixtures so far this season, and with so much competition for his place in the team it seems his days at the club may be numbered.

Elias Kachunga, Alex Pritchard and Abdelhamid Sabiri are all capable of playing in Van La Parra's position, as are new signings Adama Diakhaby, Isaac Mbenza and Ramadan Sobhi.

However, some Huddersfield fans believe that it is the wrong decision to let van La Parra leave the club.

I’ll be fair with you... think letting van la Parra go is a big mistake. Frustrating as he is you can’t argue the lad gets us up the field quick giving the back lads time to regroup. Really thought we’d see another side of him this season. #htafc — Ryan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ HTAFC (@Wormdogg) August 23, 2018





Van La Parra to Boro. Obviously pushed down the pecking order. Still think we need to keep hold of him. #htafc — Adam (@I_am_Adz) August 23, 2018

Would be foolish to let someone like Van la Parra go and keep someone like Quaner. #htafc — Daniel Sanderson (@DanielJ2203) August 23, 2018

Van La Parra's three goals last season earned Huddersfield four points, without which they would have been relegated.

The Terriers are once again favourites for the drop this season, and they are currently bottom of the Premier League after heavy defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City.