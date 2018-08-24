Watch: Atlanta's Josef Martinez Breaks MLS Single-Season Goals Scored Record

Martinez shattered the league's previous season-best mark with seven games to spare.

By Kaelen Jones
August 24, 2018

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez set the Major League Soccer single-season record for goals scored on Friday, netting the go-ahead goal against Orlando City in the 74th minute for his 28th goal this season.

Martinez received a pass at the top of the box, cut by a defender, then chipped Orlando goalkeeper Joe Bendik for the record-breaking goal. The shot broke the league record, which Roy Lassiter (1996), Chris Wondolowski (2012) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2016) had each previously matched.

Martinez managed the feat in just 26 appearances this season, and still has seven more matches to extend his historic mark. Wright-Phillips is the second-highest goal-scorer in MLS this season with 16 goals in 25 appearances. 

Last year, Martinez joined Atlanta United on loan from Serie A's Torino. He was a finalist for 2017 MLS Newcomer of the Year after scoring 19 goals in 21 games. His 47 goals in two MLS seasons breaks the record set by former Spain international David Villa, who netted 46 between 2016-17 for NYCFC.

Martinez' game-winning strike on Friday propelled Atlanta to a 2-1 win, keeping the club atop the Eastern Conference standings with 54 points accumulated.

