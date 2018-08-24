Journalist Provides Update on the Progress & Likelihood of Possible Newcastle Takeover

Newcastle United have been up for sale for nearly a year now but the club appear no closer to being sold. And, with Amanda Stavely understood to be the only interested party, things aren't likely to change unless current owner Mike Ashley drops his asking price.

That is according to the Chronicle's chief sports writer Lee Ryder, who participated in a fan Q&A on Wednesday afternoon.

Carl Court/GettyImages

Answering a question posed by a supporter regarding the progress as it relates to Stavely purchasing the club, Ryder indicated that the businesswoman is simply monitoring the situation at the moment.

“Nothing other than they are monitoring the situation," he replied.





“If the price drops down from £400million there might be interest but we’re approaching a year since the For Sale signs went up again.”

There hasn't been any news of other parties showing interest in purchasing the Magpies in the last few months, but that shouldn't mean that Stavely is the only one out there looking to become the club's owner.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Most Toon fans are very much against Ashley retaining control of the club and manager Rafa Benitez is understood to be frustrated with the support he has received since taking over as boss.

The Spaniard's contract is due to expire next summer and there are fears he could leave when it does. But Ryder claims managing director Lee Charnley is keen for the coach to stay and will hold talks with Benitez again later on.

“The dust is still settling after the transfer window but there is an intention to revisit this from Lee Charnley," he said in response to another question. "Charnley knows how important it is to retain Rafa but he wants certain assurances.

“We aren’t talking salary here, that is probably at the bottom of Rafa’s list.

“It’s stuff like the Academy, quality control on recruitment and ensuring players who do go out on loan go to the right club - not just who will take them.

“For example, the top clubs in Italy have a loan manager and it’s something that Benitez is open to bringing on board at Newcastle.”