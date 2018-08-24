Juventus vs Lazio Preview: Classic Encounter, Current Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Juventus' Serie A season continues this weekend as they host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium. I Bianconeri's home opener, it's safe to say they'll want to put on a show for their loyal support.

It's always competitive between these two, and last season was no different. Both losing on home soil, a Ciro Immobile double helped Lazio take the first match 2-1 in Turin.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

However, for the return in Rome, drama was left until the very last. A 93rd minute winner from Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock, allowing Juve to take three points back up north.

In what should be an entertaining game this Saturday evening, many a star will hope they can prove to be the match winner.

Here's a look at what we can expect for Juventus' clash with Lazio.

Classic Encounter





Lazio 3-2 Juventus (August 2017)





For our classic encounter we only need go back around 12 months. In an absolute humdinger of a game at the Stadio Olimpico, two goals in additional time sent pulses into overdrive.

A Ciro Immobile penalty gave Lazio a 1-0 lead at the break, before the second half saw the tie explode into life.

Immobile got his second of the match, as a pinpoint header flew past Gigi Buffon into the top corner. It looked as though Lazio had a comfortable stroll to their first Supercoppa Italiana since 2009.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Then Paulo Dybala happened. Curling in a beautiful free-kick with five minutes to go, the Argentine then converted a 91st minute penalty after Alex Sandro was fouled.

It looked as if Juve had scrambled themselves into extra-time, but it was not to be. A phenomenal line drive by Jordan Lukaku allowed the Belgian to fire a low pass across the box. Substitute midfielder Alessandro Murgia had the composure to direct the ball towards goal, and it nestled in the bottom right corner.

Lazio had won it with the game's last kick.

Current Form





Looking back to last week, Juve were involved in somewhat of a thriller at Chievo Verona. Emanuele Giaccherini's penalty put the home side up 2-1, before Max Allegri's substitutes changed the game.

Mario Mandzukic gave I Bianconeri a hold up man, with Cristiano Ronaldo moving wider and attacking the space in behind. The game winner was winger Federico Bernardeschi, who popped up in the dying seconds to steer home.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

As for the away side, Lazio were defeated 2-1 by last season's runners-up Napoli. Carlo Ancelotti's men came from behind to win, with Lorenzo Insigne bending in a decider around the hour mark.

A disappointing result for Le Aquile, who are hoping to push on and challenge for Champions League spots this year. If they wish to finish in the top four, wins against these sort of competitors need to materialise.

Team News





Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously raring to go in his first domestic home match. The Juve faithful will give him a fantastic welcome, as the Portuguese steps out to start his Allianz Stadium journey.

It will be an emotional day all round, as club legend Claudio Marchisio has recently announced that he has left the club. Seeking pastures anew, the Turin born midfielder said goodbye last Friday. With his boyhood club for 25 years, it wouldn't be surprising to see a Tifosi raised in memory.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Right back Mattia De Sciglio is hoping to return after injury kept him out of the squad to face Chievo Verona. It is likely that Joao Cancelo continues in the starting XI however.

Apart from that, Juventus are at full strength.

Lazio's Valon Berisha will miss out once again, with the new signing still recovering from a muscle injury. Subbed at half time against Napoli, centre back Luiz Felipe has suffered a grade two tear in his left calf, and will be on the treatment table for some time.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

I Biancocelesti are hopeful that Serb Adam Marusic will recover in time though, with his ankle problem from last week only a heavy sprain.

Prediction





If Juventus are at their best, it'll be very hard for Lazio to handle the attacking threat of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, et al.

Although I Biancocelesti do have a top class attacking duo in Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, I feel it'll be hard for them to create many chances. Juve are likely to dominate possession, meaning Lazio's frontmen will be forced to feed on scraps.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

While the Old Lady may focus on a Champions League push this season, fans expect them to dominate domestically. Even if the Scudetto has become but simple food and drink, it's always nice to stick another in the trophy cabinet.

Even though Lazio are a strong side, it's highly unlikely they'll get anything from this game.

Prediction: Juve 3-1 Lazio