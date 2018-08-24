Liverpool 'Subject of Failed £2bn Takeover' From Man City Owner's Cousin in January

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are reported to have rejected a takeover bid in January from the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour worth an astonishing £2bn, although the Reds do remain open to the idea of outside investment to help fund the club.

Liverpool have been linked with expensive Emirati takeover bids in the past, but a report from the Daily Mail has revealed that Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, who is a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, was actually in talks with Liverpool in late 2017 and early 2018.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

That apparently resulted in a £2bn offer that represented a 'joint venture' from successful entrepreneur Sheikh Khaled and a minority stake from an un-named Chinese partner.

The proposal submitted by Sheikh Khaled's representatives is said to have outlined a '£2bn agreement for 100% of the club'.

The Mail also claims to have seen documents then showing that Sheikh Khaled turned to a Swiss hedge fund to seek help raising £750m, while there were allegedly emails from a company working on behalf of Liverpool asking for proof of funds on several occasions.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner is even said to have met with a senior representatives of Sheikh Khaled's companies in New York, although the deal ultimately never got as far as further meeting with other key FSG players John W. Henry and Mike Gordon.

But while the idea of selling completely is seemingly not something the American owners wish to pursue at this time, the Mail report further notes that attracting outside investment to transform the club 'into a superpower capable of rivalling the world's richest both commercially and in the transfer market' is something that is very much in their sights.

