Liverpool vs Brighton Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction and More

Liverpool take on Brighton on Saturday evening at Anfield, a repeat fixture in what was the final game of the 2017/18 campaign for both sides in May where the Reds came away 4-0 winners and their Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah was confirmed as the Golden Boot winner.

The Reds will play their part as hosts for the second time this season after a 4-0 win against West Ham on the first weekend of the season. Chris Hughton and his side will make the 271-mile trip up north to Anfield on a huge high after a 3-2 win against Manchester United.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this Saturday's Premier League encounter...

Classic Encounter





Liverpool 4-0 Brighton (May 13th 2018, Premier League)

Fresh in the memory for all associated, the final game of last season saw the two sides go toe to toe at Anfield in an epic Premier League finale, particularly from the home side.

The home side had to get a better result than Chelsea in order to secure fourth spot and a vital Champions League place, which they did in emphatic fashion.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Dejan Lovren, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson secured Champions League football for this season in a game where the Seagulls hardly troubled them defensively.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton held his hands up after the game in respect as he admitted his side were totally outclassed by the more superior opposition.

After playing Manchester City at the Etihad just three days prior, the Seagulls couldn't have asked for a tougher set of away games to finish the season on.

Key Battle





Mohamed Salah vs Shane Duffy

The Egyptian failed to get on the scoresheet in Liverpool's last game against Crystal Palace on Monday. Former Reds centre back Mamadou Sakho did a sterling job and Brighton's Shane Duffy will be looking to do the same for his side.

Despite conceding two goals, Brighton were barely troubled against United but Duffy is expected to come up against a different kettle of fish in Liverpool's Salah, who is arguably the most dangerous player in the Premier League.

The presence of the Golden Boot winner may be too much for Duffy, who may be forced to stay back during this game. If the Irishman goes up for a few corners, Liverpool's deadly counter attacking threat could be too much for him to handle. It could be a busy afternoon for the Brighton defence as a whole, let alone Shane Duffy.

Team News

Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are the only injury concerns for Liverpool as Simon Mignolet, Joel Matip made the trip to Selhurst Park on Monday.

Despite not being expected to be picked, Liverpool will have plenty of strength in depth in reserve in case of any difficulties.

Chris Hughton as a managerial headache on his hands with Lewis Dunk adding to the club's already lengthy injury list. He is expected to miss the game after leaving the field against Manchester United on Sunday with an ankle injury.

Bruno, Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo will also likely miss the trip Merseyside carrying a variety of knocks.

Potential Liverpool Lineup: (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Potential Brighton Lineup: (4-4-1-1) Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Balogun, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March; Gross; Murray.

Prediction

Liverpool absolutely tore Brighton apart on the final day of last season, with Chris Hughton having no answer to the Reds' continuous onslaught and massacre that ensued. Despite this, the surprise win that the Seagulls' gained over Manchester United will have some Reds fans slightly nervous.

With one defeat and one win for Brighton, it was a complete contrast of performances compared to their 2-0 defeat against Watford and their 3-2 win over the Red Devils. There will be much more to come with Chris Hughton trying to manage the squad efficiently despite the lengthy physio appointments and missing first-team players.

It is expected to be more of the same, with Liverpool yet to concede a goal, and they will have too much in their locker for Brighton, while the injury to Lewis Dunk last weekend may cause the floodgates to open early and remain open for the entirety of the match.





Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Brighton