Liverpool Youngster Completes Loan Move to Belgian Side in Search of First Team Opportunities

Following a busy summer of high-expense incomings at Liverpool, one player who has recently departed Anfield is Colombian prospect Anderson Arroyo. The 18-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan in Spain with Real Mallorca, has completed a season-long loan move to Belgian side Gent.

Arroyo will join up with fellow Liverpool teammate Taiwo Awoniyi now that the move is completed, as the club have confirmed on their official website.

Liverpool’s Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo (18) has joined AA Gent on loan. The second #LFC player on their books: striker Taiwo Awoniyi joined them on loan last month. #lfc pic.twitter.com/nxNGqwEWi5 — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 22, 2018

A recent acquisition from Fortalez in February, Arroyo was swiftly moved out on loan to Real Mallorca, and a further spell away from Merseyside is on the horizon for the Colombian.

The defender featured 13 times for Mallorca’s ‘B’ team and will be hoping to gain further valuable experience during his time in Belgium. Liverpool’s defensive ranks are congested with talent and unlikely to pave an easy route into the first team for the youngster at present.

It is said that Arroyo was set to extend his duration in the Segunda B with Mallorca, prior to a later decision from Liverpool to move their prospect on loan to Gent instead, where it is believed his development will be better facilitated.

RODRIGO BUENDIA/GettyImages

The defender is understood to have completed a medical in Belgium on Wednesday and is said to have attended Gent’s Europa League play-off match against Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on Thursday, according to Goal, before completing his loan move to the Belgian side.

Fellow Liverpool loanee Awoniyi featured up front in that match, which ended 0-0, suggesting that Liverpool have made the correct decision in sending Arroyo in the same direction as they seek to qualify the defender for a UK work permit to eventually make the step up to play on Merseyside.

It is said that Liverpool expect three further departures before the European transfer window closes on August 31. Loris Karius, Pedro Chirivella, Sheyi Ojo are among those expected to leave, whilst the future of striker Divock Origi at Anfield also remains uncertain.