Besiktas Appears to Confirm Loris Karius Signing Through Twitter Gaffe

Besiktas have accidentally and prematurely confirmed the acquisition of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Besiktas have accidentally confirmed the acquisition of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius - by changing their header photo on Twitter to one of the German stopper in a Besiktas kit.

Karius' Liverpool career was sent into a tailspin following his horror show against Real Madrid in last season's Champions League final. Numerous shaky performances had preceded the nightmare in Kiev, but his performance against Los Blancos was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Months of social media abuse followed, dealing a great amount of damage to the relationship between Karius and the Anfield faithful. Liverpool's marquee signing of Alisson Becker from Roma suggested that Jurgen Klopp was ready to part ways - at least temporarily - with the German.

Turkish giants Besiktas have reportedly been leading the race for the German since it became wider knowledge that he would be available this summer, and a loan deal has been rumoured to have been agreed upon between the two clubs. Nothing concrete had been confirmed by either club however, until Besiktas' social media gaffe.

The Turkish club have quickly learnt the lesson that once something is on the internet, it's on there forever, and no amount of hasty deleting could stop Liverpool fans realising that their back up goalkeeper was suddenly Besiktas' new choice of header photo on Twitter.

A move seems to suit all parties, with Karius unlikely to sit on the bench behind Alisson all season and Liverpool understandably too nervous to risk the German in matches of any significance. A loan spell away from the spotlight may be perfect for a goalkeeper who remains highly talented.

