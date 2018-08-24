Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 3

Premier League football returns this weekend, with big ties including Manchester United against Tottenham, Newcastle versus Chelsea and Manchester City's trip to Wolves.

More importantly, however, is the return of fantasy football. There have only been two weeks of action so far, but with every weekend comes a fresh opportunity to score big with your teams.

So who's pushing for inclusion and who needs to be dispatched as soon as possible? Read on to find out...

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Neil Etheridge - Sure, Cardiff aren't looking particularly menacing at the moment, but Neil Etheridge is proving to be an astute fantasy purchase with two penalty saves in his first two games, and a tie at Huddersfield looks promising.

Alisson - Liverpool are now good defensively, there's no getting away from it, and in Alisson they have a goalie who will regularly pick up clean sheets and make a few saves along the way. Plus, Brighton are pretty tragic away from home.

Who's Not

Joe Hart - With Tom Heaton returning from injury on Thursday night for the Europa League tie at Olympiacos, Hart now has some stiff competition and the Clarets have been uncharacteristically messy at the back of late, conceding six goals in their last two games.

Rui Patricio - Having let in four goals in two games and with the mammoth task of keeping Manchester City at bay, it's probably best to swerve the Portugal international for this week.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Marcos Alonso - The Spaniard killed it against Arsenal, scoring the winning goal in the 3-2 victory, and he'll be bombing forward again on Sunday against a defensively suspect Newcastle.

Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace are dangerous on the counter attack and Schlupp is one player who'll be looking to get forward and assist the likes of Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha.

Who's Not





Hector Bellerin - The Arsenal full back has been shocking in the last two games and really should be replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner at the weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Despite his impressive points haul in the first week, Wan-Bissaka is suspended after getting sent off on Monday night against Liverpool.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Pedro - An absolute steal in midfield, the Spain international has bagged two strikes in the Premier League so far and will look to add to his tally on Sunday against Newcastle.

Sadio Mane - One of the league's top scorers so far, Mane is a dead cert to bag you some points against Brighton on Sunday.

Who's Not





Leroy Sane - Last season's PFA Young Player of the Year has had a difficult opening to the campaign, with increased competition in wide areas limiting his game time.





Ruben Neves - A hipster choice in midfield, everyone flocked for Neves after his brilliant display against Everton. However, he's unlikely to get much change out of Manchester City's defence after a fruitless display away at Leicester.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Aleksandar Mitrovic - A goal against Tottenham will have done wonders for Mitrovic's confidence and his Fulham side face a wounded Burnley on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino - He's without a goal so far this season, but expect the Brazil international to bag a goal or two against Brighton, just like he did last season.

Who's Not





Romelu Lukaku - He got himself on the scoresheet against Brighton last week but Manchester United against Tottenham at Old Trafford has been a low scoring affair in recent years, so don't expect a big return from the big Belgian.





Callum Wilson - Don't be conned by Wilson's good start to the season. History tells us the 26-year-old is good for around eight league goals per Premier League season, so don't be fooled.