Rafinha Set to Stay at Barcelona Unless a Huge Offer Is Made After Real Betis Talks Break Down

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha appears unlikely to join Real Betis after a proposed move has reportedly broken down and may now only leave Camp Nou if an offer comes in that is too good to refuse.

Rafinha joined Inter on loan last season in search of more regular football with a view to completing a €35m permanent move, only to wind up back at Camp Nou.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

It would seem that his desire to leave in pursuit of better playing opportunities hasn't changed, but Catalan outlet Esport3 has reported Barça and Betis were ultimately unable to strike a deal despite both being keen to reach an agreement.

The story adds that coach Ernesto Valverde is happy for Rafinha to stay. As such, it would apparently now take an 'irrevocable offer' for a transfer out of the club to go through before the Spanish deadline comes at the end of the month.

Prior to joining Inter, Rafinha had already left Barça on loan once before. That spell at Celta Vigo in 2013/14 served the purpose of gaining greater experience and he actually returned to Camp Nou to play 36 games in all competitions during the 2014/15 treble winning campaign.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, a serious knee injury the following season halted his progress and the now 25-year-old has never quite been able to re-establish himself.

For now at least, Rafinha, brother of Spanish international Thiago Alcantara, looks set to remain a back-up or rotation option in the Barcelona squad.