Sevilla Plotting Ambitious Move for Man Utd's Anthony Martial Prior to Spanish Transfer Deadline

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has become a primary target for Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla.

The Frenchman's relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is thought to have cast his future with the Red Devils under a cloud of uncertainty. And the Primera Division side are looking to use it to their advantage in their quest to add another forward before the close of the transfer window in Spain.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Martial was a reported target for Premier League sides Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur before the window shut for English sides. 

But he has remained part of Mourinho's squad at Old Trafford for now, although the relationship between the pair is described as being very strained.

Sevilla are now being linked with an ambitious move for the forward and are said to be preparing to test United's resolve with a hefty bid. They are also reported as having made Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler a target, per Marca.

Other reports suggest Mourinho is looking to keep Martial around until January, when he will look to sell him in an effort to raise funds which will be used to bring in reinforcements.

Martial was also keen to leave the club during the summer window but, according to The Sun, the 22-year-old French speedster now wants to fight for his place.

The player fell afoul of the manager after leaving the club's tour of the United States for Paris to witness the birth of his daughter. He was later fined for going AWOL as he didn't return to the squad in time.

Martial's compatriot Paul Pogba is also reported as being involved in a rift with the Portuguese boss, with things having gone sour towards the tail end of the last campaign.

