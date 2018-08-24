Stoke Manager Gary Rowett Reportedly Looking to Offload Two Senior Stars Before the End of August

August 24, 2018

Stoke City are keen on trimming their squad before the end of the month. 

And, according to a report in the Daily Mail, manager Gary Rowett is looking to axe senior players Charlie Adam and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The latter has only been at the club one season, having joined on a three-year deal last summer. But he hasn't featured under the new boss this term and the manager is said to be ready to let him leave.

Adam, meanwhile, hasn't played either and is also thought to be nearing a move away, with Bolton reportedly interested and tipped to land the 32-year-old on loan.

The report is also claiming that midfielder Gianelli Imbulla will also be permitted to leave and could be headed to Spain as there are a few Spanish sides showing interest.

The Potters are going through a troubling period, having gotten booed by their own fans after their 3-0 loss to Wigan on Wednesday. 

The club were favourites for promotion before the start of the season but are now in the bottom three on the Championship table after taking just two points from their first four matches.

Rowett branded his team's performance against Wigan "pathetic" following Wednesday's encounter. And reports have indicated that there was a tunnel bust-up between teammates James McClean, Jack Butland and Ryan Shawcross.

Given the current state of affairs, Rowett is now said to be pushing hard for a deal for Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods, whom he wants to take on loan this month and sign permanently in January.

According to the Mail's report, the manager is keen on bringing someone else to partner with Sam Clucas in the middle so Joe Allen could be used in a more advanced role, and he views Woods as the ideal player to facilitate the move.

