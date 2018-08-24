Tottenham GK Hugo Lloris Apologizes After Drunk Driving Arrest

The Tottenham and France goalkeeper spent hours in police custody after being stopped early Friday morning.

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has apologized after being charged with drunk driving and has claimed full responsibility for the actions that saw him spend several hours in police custody.

The Frenchman, who captained his country to World Cup victory last month, was stopped by a routine patrol in Gloucester Place around 2:20 a.m. on Friday and failed a roadside breathalyzer test.

He was subsequently taken to the Charing Cross Police Station, where he was charged for the offense of drunk driving and released on bail after a reported seven-hour stay in custody.

Lloris has since issued an apology for having found himself in the center of such an embarrassing situation for both Tottenham and himself, three days away from their huge clash with Manchester United at that.

"I wish to apologize wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my teammates, the manager and all of the supporters," he's quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set.”

Lloris is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11, while it is also being reported that the 31-year-old could be stripped of the captain's armband and handed a hefty fine if he is found guilty.

"The club takes matters such as this extremely seriously and it will be dealt with internally," a Spurs spokesman said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be very displeased over the incident. The manager was informed of his skipper's arrest just ahead of his 12:30 presser on Friday but will make a decision after hearing the player's version of events.

