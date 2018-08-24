Tottenham Forced to Wait on PSG Move for Danny Rose as UEFA Continue Spending Enquiry

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on a beat-the-deadline move for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Danny Rose this month; however are unable to make a decision until the conclusion of UEFA's spending enquiry, according to reports. 

The 28-year-old has been cut adrift by Mauricio Pochettino since returning from long-term injury last season; with his appearances towards the back end of last year sporadic and so far left untouched this campaign. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, PSG are keen on rejuvenating the left back's stalling career by offering him a place at the Ligue 1 defending champions before the continental deadline closes on August 31, with Spurs also said to be open to the idea. 


The report claims that Tottenham would consider either a season-long loan move or indeed a permanent deal; however, have been left waiting by the French side as they await their fate. 

After complaints from other clubs, UEFA opened an enquiry into Paris' spending, with the world-record signing of Neymar and soon to be full-time acquisition of Kylian Mbappe - following his initial loan move from Monaco last term - topping well over £300m. 

Les Parisiens are concerned that the governing body may impose heavy sanctions, forcing them to relinquish some of their big money assets, with Real Madrid monitoring the situation closely. 

And due to the impending decision, which is now expected next week, PSG are unable to confirm their stance on Rose. 

It was thought that Bundesliga side Schalke were close to reaching an agreement with the Tottenham defender on a temporary basis earlier in the summer, although that deal eventually fell through. 

However, if no move were to be forthcoming for the England international, there is hope he may be given a second chance by Pochettino - with Toby Alderweireld, who was heavily rumoured to be heading to Manchester United, starting from the outset during the north Londoners' 3-1 win over Fulham last weekend. 

