Tottenham Handed Timely Injury News as Midfielder Victor Wanyama Returns to Training

By 90Min
August 24, 2018

Tottenham have been handed a major injury boost with the news that midfield enforcer Victor Wanyama has returned to training with Mauricio Pochettino’s side following a recurrence of a knee problem suffered during pre-season.


That injury kept the midfielder out of Spurs’ first two games of the season, but the club confirmed the Kenyan’s return to training ahead of their highly anticipated trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Though that match will come too soon for Wanyama’s return to action, the news comes as a significant boost to Pochettino’s plans, with Spurs relatively short of options in their central midfield ranks in the early stages of the new Premier League season.

Harry Winks is also just returning to the fold, and Pochettino will be hoping that Wanyama has overcome his injury problems once and for all, having originally picked up the injury during Spurs’ pre-season tour of the US last summer.

The 27-year-old has been troubled by recurrences of the same issue ever since, having previously been a greatly important figure in Tottenham’s engine room alongside Mousa Dembele.

With Dembele’s future at the club remaining uncertain, and likewise that of Moussa Sissoko, who has largely failed to impress since his big money move to north London from Newcastle in 2016, Wanyama could provide a much-needed injection of impetus to Spurs’ midfield ranks.

After becoming the first Premier League club in history to fail to sign a new player during a summer transfer window ahead of this season, Wanyama’s timely return may even feel like a new signing for his side.

