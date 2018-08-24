VIDEO: Manchester United Announce ICICI Bank Partnership in India With Embarrassing Advert

Manchester United have announced a multi-year partnership with Indian bank ICICI, in order to supply Red Devils fans in the country with a variety of branded debit and credit cards.

As it stands, supporters will be allowed to choose from the Manchester United Platinum Credit Card and Manchester United Signature Credit Card, with the debit cards selection soon to follow, as reported by Goal.

The club announced the deal via a hilariously ridiculous advert detailing what the card could do for you, should you become embroiled in any awkward situations. On this occasion, a boyfriend is getting nowhere in his attempts at gaining the blessings to propose to his girlfriend.



The guy is floundering with seemingly no way out - UNTIL he produces his Manchester United emblazoned card. Disaster averted, as the girlfriend's uncle reveals his United socks, the blessings are duly offered and dabs are had all round. DABS ARE HAD ALL ROUND.

This cringe inducing affair could not have come at a worse time for the club, considering the debacle they are currently engaged in, on and off the field. Jose Mourinho's mongering continues to rumble, with the war of words between himself and his star midfielder Paul Pogba showing no signs of stopping.

The ignominy reached boiling point following the loss to Brighton on Sunday, and since then Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has waded into the debate, riposting Paul Scholes's comments about the Frenchman's leadership abilities with some heavy-handed twitter 'jokes'.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

In such an environment, you can see why the unveiling of such a video could be seen to epitomise the chaos at the club, with their commercial priorities laid bare for all to see.





However, speaking on the deal, Manchester United Group's managing director Richard Arnold declared: "The club has enjoyed numerous visits to India over the past few seasons, with our #ILOVEUNITED fan event held in Mumbai in January, attracting almost 5,000 fans to the live match screening.

"Our partnership with ICICI means we can continue to engage and communicate with these loyal fans whilst offering them quality financial products from one of India’s most reputable banking groups."