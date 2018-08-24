West Ham Reportedly Make Huge Gaffe With Emails Sent to Fans Who Bought Tickets for League Cup Match

West Ham could find themselves on the end of some punishment after breaching data protection laws, albeit mistakenly.

While there has been no confirmation, reports on social media claim that the London side shared the email address of every single fan who purchased a ticket for their upcoming Carabao Cup fixture against AFC Wimbledon.

According to a Twitter user, the Hammers sent an email to supporters to apprise them of ticket details regarding said match but copied the addresses of all the other fans who bought tickets into the email they sent.

West Ham’s email to away season ticket holders confirming their ticket for Wimbledon has cc’d in every single person who has got the ticket.



Massive data breach for a top PL club. Fine can be up to 4% of annual income. Hugely embarrassing for club. — Jack Lebeau (@JackLebeau66) August 23, 2018

If true, the embarrassing gaffe has likely left a huge number of email addresses available for fans to go through, and has put the club in a tight spot as it relates to laws pertaining to the sharing of private user information. West Ham have so far failed to comment on the reports.