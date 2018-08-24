Wolves vs Manchester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Wolves and Manchester City will contest the early kick off this Saturday, as both clubs search for a crucial three points. Wolves' season has gotten off to an unfortunate start thus far. A promising 2-2 draw at home to Everton was followed by a 2-0 defeat away at Leicester; a game that could quite easily have finished 3-0 to Wolves.





Manchester City have been in typically imperious form, scoring eight times and conceding just once so far, they head to Molineux as firm favourites as they look to continue their perfect start to the season.

Classic Encounter

With Manchester City enjoying considerable success in the last decade and Wolves dropping out of the Premier League in 2012, you have to go back to January 2011 to find a barnstormer of a clash between the two clubs.

A spirited Wolves side fought back from 4-1 down at the Etihad to bring themselves to within one goal of earning an unlikely draw.

The home side held on for all three points however, thanks in large part to a double from Carlos Tevez. The 4-3 win sent City to the top of the league by one point, leaving Wolves to fight relegation in 18th.

Form





Wolves' return to the top flight hasn't been perfect, but the signs are there that this side could be very competitive once it gels properly.

A 2-2 draw against Everton in their home opener was a positive start, but a loss away at Leicester - in which Wolves saw three efforts hit the woodwork, and had one cleared off the line -sees the Black Country side still without a victory in the league.

Manchester City are doing Manchester City things. An impressive 2-0 win away at Arsenal was the perfect way to begin their title defence, and the 6-1 victory over Huddersfield was imperious. The side are in the best possible form ahead of their trip to the West Midlands.

Team News

Wolves may choose to throw new signing Leander Dendoncker in at the deepest of ends this Saturday following their defensive woes in previous games.

The Belgian can play at centre back or in central midfield, and could feature at some point. Adama Traore also made an impressive cameo at Leicester last week, and could be rewarded with a start against City. Matt Doherty remains the only injury worry after Jamie Vardy's horror tackle, but he should be fit enough to start.

City are in the enviable position of having almost too much talent. Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane all started on the bench against Huddersfield, and Pep's wheel of rotation looks set to give Fantasy Football managers nightmares once again this weekend.

Bernardo Silva looked out of sorts as a wing back against Huddersfield, so a return for Walker shouldn't be counted out.

Prediction

Wolves may not have started the season as they'd have liked to, but their underlying statistics are very good - the side is creating high quality chances, and at the other end aren't conceding many of them.

Manchester City are a totally different proposition to Everton or Leicester however, and although Wolves have the talent to hurt City on the counter, the Champions will have too much.

Prediction: Wolves 1-4 Manchester City.