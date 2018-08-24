Yerry Mina's Everton Debut Delayed for Minimum of Three Weeks Due to World Cup Injury Concern

Everton will have to wait until after the international break to see Yerry Mina in action, as staff at Goodison Park believe a 'slight foot problem' will keep the £27m arrival out for a minimum of three weeks, according to the Telegraph.

It is thought to be an aggravation of the injury he sustained against England at the World Cup, and he is looking at the fixture against West Ham on September 16th for a potential return.

Everton boss Marco Silva told the Telegraph: “It is something he is recovering from - an old injury - not something that happened here, but not something special.

“The report I had from our medical staff it is not serious, but you have to take more days to get him to the required level."

There were some concerns that the injury layoff was related to metatarsal surgery Mina underwent while at Barcelona, but Silva was quick to quash such speculation, acknowledging to the Liverpool Echo that he is aware of the previous injury, but insisting this has "nothing to do with it."

New signings Andre Gomes and Bernard currently join him on the sidelines, with the former expected to be out for a similar time scale, while the latter could make the trip to Bournemouth this weekend.

Lucas Digne is in contention, while Morgan Schneiderlin isn't expected to return to training until Monday or Tuesday.

Despite sustaining an injury against England as Colombia went out in the last 16, centre back Mina was one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, scoring in three consecutive games against Senegal, Poland and then England.

As such, his £27m move to Everton - only seven months after joining Barcelona for £10.6m - was seen as a monumental coup for the Merseyside club.