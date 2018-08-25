Alan Shearer Issues Challenge to Jurgen Klopp & Admits He Is Impressed With Liverpool's Firepower

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has to guide Liverpool to a piece of silverware this season in order to warrant his summer spending spree, according to former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer. 

The Reds have assembled their strongest squad in recent memory after forking out £175m throughout the summer in a bid to compete against Manchester City for the Premier League title, and to push ahead in Europe following their Champions League final defeat last term. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Klopp has added the key ingredients needed to solidify the spine of his side over the past seven months, with the additions of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita, leading many to tip the Anfield outfit for a fight at the summit this season.

Shearer is no different. However, he is of the mind that pressure will start to mount for Klopp as silverware needs to be clinched this term - with the trophy drought now extending to six-years. 

“I’ve been very impressed with the energy that they’ve shown," Shearer told Coral. “Their closing down, the goals they’ve scored. Without doubt they’ve got the firepower to worry other teams and I do think it’ll be between Liverpool and City this season.

“Liverpool will push City all the way. They look solid at the back with [Joe] Gomez and Van Dijk.

“He’s [Klopp] like all the managers in the top five or six that when you look around, particularly with the money that’s been spent, he has to go out and get some silverware with this team that he’s assembled.”

While Alisson's start to life at Liverpool following his £56m move has seen him keep two clean sheets in as many games, Shearer remains wary that he has yet to be adequately tested.

He added: “The goalkeeper’s not really had much to do as yet. Six goals, haven’t conceded yet, good start. Keita with the energy that he’s brought into the midfield. So Liverpool are looking very good and it could be a good season for them."

