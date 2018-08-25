Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Instructs Aaron Ramsey to Prioritise Football Amid Ongoing Contract Standoff

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has instructed Aaron Ramsey to narrow his focus on his football if he is to return to the starting lineup amid ongoing contract negotiations with the club.

Ramsey, 27, was relegated to the bench during the club's defeat to Chelsea last time out amid a long and a drawn out saga pertaining to a new deal at the club, with his current contract at the Emirates set to expire at the end of next season.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

The Wales international is the latest Arsenal star to have life on the field overshadowed by formalities off it, with reports claiming he is eager to secure a wage closer to that of Mesut Ozil - who agreed a new deal in January to become the best ever paid player at the club. 

After being subject to questions pertaining to Ramsey's future on the regular since taking over the helm, Emery has called on the midfielder to put forget about things away from the pitch and focus on returning to form and helping the team on it. 

“I spoke with him last week," Emery said, via the Guardian“I said: ‘I want you focused only on training and only on the match, you show us the capacity to help the team.’ 

"The contract is another thing for his agent and the club but we want and I need his focus only on training, only on the match and on his performance each day.”


Emery hinted that Ramsey's absence at Stamford Bridge was tactical, but hinted that he could be in line to be recalled into the starting lineup when West Ham come to town on Saturday afternoon - a game which could reap their first points of the season. 


“Chelsea are different to other teams,. We have to work very specifically to prepare for them," he added.

“Saturday is also a difficult match but we are thinking more we can control the match with our personality. Against Chelsea and Manchester City we wanted to but there were more times in the 90 minutes that the opposition didn’t let us.

“We need to win this match against West Ham. I think it’s very important to show [the supporters] a better performance than in the two first matches. We are preparing well. I am feeling well when I look at the players in training.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)