Aston Villa Confirm Signing of Yannick Bolasie on Season-Long Loan Deal From Everton

Aston Villa have announced the arrival of Everton's Yannick Bolasie on a season-long loan deal.





Bolasie, 29, has moved down to the Championship after his career at Goodison Park was curbed by a serious knee injury shortly after his arrival at the club two-years ago in a £29m move from Crystal Palace.

The winger played sporadically upon his return to action last season and was offered little hopes of working his into the first team by new boss Marco Silva, prompting the DR Congo international to seek a new adventure with Villa.

"My main aim here is to get this club promoted. A club of this stature has to be in the Premier League," Bolasie told the club's website.

"I looked around both Villa Park and the training ground, and me and my family just said, 'wow'. It's Premier League everywhere you look. I'm here to make myself smile again and use all my ability to try and help the team. It's great to be here."

We are delighted to – finally – confirm that @YannickBolasie has joined #AVFC on a season-long loan from @Everton.



Great to have you on board, Yannick!#BolasieAnnounced #PartOfThePride pic.twitter.com/RQ5CpTohgV — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 25, 2018

The 29-year-old is set to add another alternative in the wide position for manager Steve Bruce at Villa Park after Anwar El Ghazi was also added to the fold last week.





Bolasie had been pictured in the stands during Villa's 2-2 draw with Brentford on Wednesday and will no doubt need to time to make an impact after making sporadic appearances for the Toffees last season.