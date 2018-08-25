Barcelona Midfielder Left Out of La Liga Matchday Squad Amid Rumours of Imminent Loan Departure

Barcelona star Rafinha has been left out of the club's squad which is set to face Real Valladolid on Saturday, suggesting that the former Inter loanee could be temporarily shipped out of the Camp Nou once again.





The 25-year-old is a product of Barca's infamous La Masia academy, just like his brother Thiago Alcântara who now plays for Bayern Munich, but the Brazil international has failed to cement a first team place in Catalonia.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Rafinha has made a total of just 80 appearances for Barcelona despite breaking into their first team back in 2011, coming off the bench during a Copa del Rey win over CE L’Hospitalet.

Over the last seven years Rafinha has had two separate spells away from the club on loan, and Sport claim that could soon become three after the midfielder was left out of the squad which will travel to the Estadio José Zorrilla on Saturday.

Interesting thing about Rafinha at Betis would be that for the first time in his senior career, he would play a type of football that is the closest thing to what he played in La Masia. — La Masia (@Youngcules) August 20, 2018

It has been heavily speculated that Rafinha will join La Liga rivals Real Betis on a season-long loan before the transfer window closes on August 31, with the midfielder set to help fill the gap which was left by Fabián Ruiz Peña, who has joined S.S.C. Napoli.





Fringe striker Paco Alcácer has also been left out of the squad as links with a switch to Borussia Dortmund continue to do the rounds, although talks between the two clubs are not believed to be at an advanced stage.

Barcelona have already seen a number of high-profile players leave the club this summer, freeing up space on the wage bill to accommodate their four signings, which includes the likes of Malcom and Arturo Vidal.