Barcelona & Spain Forward Paco Alcacer Edges Closer to Borussia Dortmund Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Barcelona and Spain forward Paco Alcacer is thought to be nearing a move to German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. 

The Spaniard has been left out of La Blaugrana's matchday squad for their pair of La Liga openers, with manager Ernesto Valverde seemingly preferring Munir as his backup striker. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

Reports claim that Barca have held talks with Porto and Real Betis, as well as BVB, over a move for the player. But it appears that the German outfit have stolen a march and are close to sealing a loan deal for the attacker.

Dortmund are in need of an experienced forward after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in January. Michy Batshuayi came in on a loan deal from Chelsea and set things alight but he suffered a bad injury towards the end of the season and the Blues have since loaned him to Valencia.

German source Kicker are claiming that Alcacer is close to completing a €2.2m season-long loan deal, after which Dortmund will be presented with the option of purchasing him for €26m. The club's sporting director Michael Zorc is reported as having made an agreement with Barcelona officials on Thursday.

As things stand, Dortmund have Alexandar Isak, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Maximilian Philipp as forward possibilities. There's also the option of deploying Marco Reus as a central striker, but Lucien Favre is understood to be looking for an out and out forward with top-level experience to operate at the point of his side's attack this season.

The manager is also said to have explored the possibility of signing Liverpool's Divock Origi, but the Reds have decided to end talks over a move for the Belgian striker.

More Soccer

