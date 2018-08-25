'Can't Get My Head Around It': Liverpool Fans React to Former Flop's Links to Real Madrid

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

It's fair to say Iago Aspas' time on Merseyside wasn't the most enjoyable for Liverpool fans or for the player himself.

His most memorable moment in the famous red of Liverpool was a horrendous corner against Chelsea which perfectly picked out Willian to start a counter attack. However since returning to Spain, the forward has transformed himself into one of the most potent finishers in La Liga.

Aspas bagged 22 goals in the league last season, and has an impressive record of 55 goals in 102 games for Celta Vigo. His form has been so impressive that Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for the forward, prompting Liverpool fans to take to social media to express their shock at the potential move.

Whether Aspas' move to Madrid does materialise or not, Liverpool fans may be regretting not giving the Spaniard more of a chance when he was playing for them.

