Croatian Hitman Mario Mandzukic Turned Down Offer to Join Manchester United This Summer

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Juventus star Mario Mandzukic is reported to have spurned the opportunity to play under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this season.

The veteran forward, who is likely to see some more playing time now that Gonzalo Higuain is no longer a Juve player, was on target for I Bianconeri as they beat Lazio 2-0 on Saturday and could have a fine season in front of goal for the Italian champions.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

According to CalcioMercato, Jose Mourinho made attempts to get the striker on United's books before the transfer window closed for English clubs but was unsuccessful as the Croatian opted to remain with The Old Lady because of Massimilliano Allegri.

The manager has kept the attacker happy, despite having the likes of Higuain and Paulo Dybala at his disposal. And, with Cristiano Ronaldo having joined during the summer, Allegri still holds the towering forward in high regard.

It is believed that the coach's trust in the player was the main reason he rejected United, who missed out on a few other targets before the beginning of the season.

Mandzukic's compatriot Ivan Perisic was also wanted by Mourinho, but the Portuguese boss was not allowed to pursue a deal as Ed Woodward was sceptical over paying £60m for a 29-year-old, despite the quality he has displayed over the years, as well as the show he put on during Croatia's run to the 2018 World Cup final.

United haven't gotten off to the best of starts this season either. They did kick their campaign off with a win over Leicester City but have since lost 3-2 to Brighton.

A win over a visiting Tottenham Hotspur this coming Monday, however, could provide a much-needed boost.

