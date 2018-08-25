Ex-Premier League Star Names Possible Destination for Danny Rose Before European Deadline Day

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Former Premier League goalkeeper and current ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop believes that Tottenham will sell Danny Rose to a domestic rival like Manchester United and will instead only let him go to Paris Saint-Germain.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the left-back all summer with a move away from north London seemingly increasingly likely. Both Manchester United and PSG have previously expressed interest in the England international.

Warren Little/GettyImages

However, the English transfer window has already closed meaning that United wouldn't be able to sign him until January. PSG, however, have until the end of the month to sign new players. According to Hislop, Spurs may be willing to let Rose go, but only to the French side and not to United.

“I think Rose, given some of his outbursts from last season, I think Spurs would be happy to let him go,” Hislop told ESPN (via the Express)

“Linked with Manchester United, Spurs probably wouldn’t want to do business with a rival. I can see Daniel Levy wavering on that one."

IKIMAGES/GettyImages

"If PSG can get the price down, it makes a whole lot of sense for both clubs and player.”

Rose has slowly found himself being pushed out of the starting XI at Tottenham by Ben Davies, but losing him would still be a blow for the north London outfit. 

Strength in depth could prove to be an issue for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season after a barren transfer window and losing any members of the first team setup could prove to be detrimental.

However, most Tottenham fans would agree that if they are to let Rose go, then selling him to PSG rather than a direct rival would be sensible business.

