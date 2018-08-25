Harry Kane Insists Tottenham Must Beat Man Utd to Prove Premier League Title Credentials

Harry Kane has insisted that Tottenham must continue their fast start to this season and overcome teams like Manchester United if they are to compete for the Premier League title.

Spurs travel to Old Trafford on Monday evening - a venue they have failed to pick up a result since 2014 - to take on Jose Mourinho's Red Devils after claiming maximum points against both Newcastle United and Fulham.

However, the World Cup Golden Boot winner revealed to ESPN that if the north Londoners are to find themselves in a battle for silverware come the business end of the campaign; they must be targeting the same outcome from their clash with the north west giants.

“We’ve got to beat these teams if we want to win the league," he said. “Whether it’s early in the season or late in the season, these are the big games that you have to make a difference in.

“We’re going to be up for it. I’m sure United will be up for it as well."

Tottenham secured their best start to a league season under Mauricio Pochettino since the Argentine's first term in charge by taking six points from their opening two outings.

Spurs have become notorious for starting the year slowly but finding their form throughout the second half of the term.

However, Kane believes they must change this perception if they are to rival Manchester City at the top of the pile.

“The top six are so strong now; you have to get off to a good start," he added. “In recent years, we’ve picked up around Christmas time, carried it on for the rest of the season and we’ve ended up finishing second and third.





“So it’s important we don’t get too far behind. We want to get ahead early on.

"We’ve had a lot of players come back later than others, which is a good thing because we all did at the World Cup, but it was important that we started well and gained confidence.”