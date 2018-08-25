How to Watch Juventus vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Juventus vs. Lazio in Serie A on Saturday, Aug. 25.

By Jenna West
August 25, 2018

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo will make his home debut with his new club on Saturday, facing Lazio in Turin.

Ronaldo debuted with Juventus last week on the road against Chievo but failed to score in the side's dramatic 3-2 win.

In their opening match last week, Lazio lost to Napoli 2-1. But the Roman club enters Saturday's match with an impressive recent scoring record on the road, finding the back of the net in 23 of its last 24 Serie A away matches.

When Lazio last traveled to Allianz Stadium in October 2017, it defeated Juventus in a stunning 2-1 result, issuing Juve its first home loss in over two years.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can live stream the match on ESPN+ or via the WatchESPN app.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)