Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo will make his home debut with his new club on Saturday, facing Lazio in Turin.

Ronaldo debuted with Juventus last week on the road against Chievo but failed to score in the side's dramatic 3-2 win.

In their opening match last week, Lazio lost to Napoli 2-1. But the Roman club enters Saturday's match with an impressive recent scoring record on the road, finding the back of the net in 23 of its last 24 Serie A away matches.

When Lazio last traveled to Allianz Stadium in October 2017, it defeated Juventus in a stunning 2-1 result, issuing Juve its first home loss in over two years.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can live stream the match on ESPN+ or via the WatchESPN app.