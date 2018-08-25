Liverpool Fan Sean Cox Still in 'Very Dire' Condition as Roma Ultra Jailed for Pre-Match Violence

A Liverpool fan who was left in a critical condition following scenes of violence ahead of the club's Champions League semi final against AS Roma has awoken from a coma, but remains in a "very dire" condition.

Sean Cox, 53, was injured after Liverpool and Roma fans clashed outside Anfield last season, and the father-of-three had to be airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Ireland at the end of May to receive round-the-clock care.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

On Friday, Roma supporter Daniele Sciusco was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his role in the pre-match violence, as reported by the Mirror, although it is important to point out that the 29-year-old was not directly involved in an altercation with Mr Cox.





Filippo Lombardi, 21, who is also part of Roma's Fedayn Ultra group and was known to the Italian authorities, will face trial later this year.

Following violence at Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma Daniele Sciusco, 29, has pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence.



Filippo Lombardi, 21, has pleaded not guilty to the same charge and another of inflicting grievous bodily harm. — BBC Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) May 24, 2018

Prosecutor Keith Sutton confirmed that while Mr Cox was out of his coma, the Liverpool fan remained in a "very dire" condition in hospital.





At sentencing, the Recorder of Preston Crown Court Judge Mark Brown said: "The Champions League semi-final was a major international football event that was being televised across Europe, and your actions and the actions of the Italian group tarnished significantly what was intended to be a sporting and enjoyable occasion.

"It's important to stress you are not being sentenced for the dreadful attack on Mr Cox, but it did occur during violent disorder of which you were a part, and the impact on him has been catastrophic."