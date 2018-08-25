Liverpool Fans Urge Jurgen Klopp to Give Current Fringe Player a Start Against Brighton

Liverpool are well renowned for their lethal front three - consisting of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The trio are Liverpool's greatest assets. However, there is only so much football one individual can play and one of the biggest flaws in Jurgen Klopp's tactics last season was that he relied far too heavily on his forward line, barely giving any of them a rest during a long and difficult season.

They weren't even able to enjoy a substantial break this summer as all three competed at the World Cup - something which seems to have effected one of the three musketeers more than the others.

So far Roberto Firmino hasn't been performing to the lofty standards he set last season and much of that looks to be down to pure fatigue. He was suffering from cramp towards the end of the tie against Crystal Palace which is somewhat concerning given that it was just his second game of the season.

I would have taken him off at the 60-min mark for Shaqiri.



Second, Firmino.



I’ll go on and say it. He has been AWFUL. Not tracking back. Super slow. Didn’t pressure anyone as per usual. He looked gassed, tired and rusty. Not what we want and need at an IMP PL game. Not at all! — AKAShirawi (@3kaas) August 20, 2018

Klopp.... Firmino is tired 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Shayno (@hellyeahlfc) August 20, 2018

Firmino was incredible poor last night, unsure if Keita's role overlapped his false but he went missing for most of the game. Bobby usually contributes with his hold up play and dragging players, one to write off for him. — CapeTown_Bru (@Apetown_Bru) August 21, 2018

That could pave the way for Daniel Sturridge after the 28-year-old has made two brief cameo appearances from the bench so far this season.

The striker has had to bare the brunt of jokes concerning his consistent injuries over the past few years, but after a sharp pre-season he looks to be ready to play his part for the Reds.

Despite the fact he has spent the majority of his time on the physio table at Liverpool, he is still well regarded by Liverpool fans who would love to see him get a start against Brighton.

I'd start Sturridge over Firmino this weekend. Bobby didn't have a pre season yet started both games & wasn't his awesome best. Sturridge had a full pre season & looked great. Give Studge a chance & Bobby to rest up this weekend — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) August 22, 2018

With firmino suffering from cramp at the end of the palace game,would make sense to start sturridge today — allez les rouges! (@kevw73) August 25, 2018

I tjink Sturridge will start ahead of Firmino today. Bobby hasn't been sharp lately. — Shadab Monjur (@Liverpool_World) August 25, 2018

Have this feeling that Sturridge is going to start today #LFC — Aprajit (@Wazzzir) August 25, 2018

If Liverpool are to mount a serious tilt at the Premier League title then Klopp is going to have to rely on his entire squad more than he has done in previous seasons. Sturridge will certainly get his chance at some point this season.